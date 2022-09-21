A few years ago I enjoyed a fine catfish supper at Petros Restaurant in Cedartown. Later, as I walked out into the cool summer night, I heard a familiar “peek, peek, peek,” coming from the moonlit sky. As I looked up I saw four or five nighthawks circling about in the late evening sky. They were having their usual meal of insects, catching them as they darted about in the air.

The nighthawk is a bird that we have here only in the summertime. It is about 10 inches long with a mottled brown top side, while the breast has a series of brown bars going from side to side. As it flies, a big white spot toward the end of each wing makes them easy to identify.

