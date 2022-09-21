A few years ago I enjoyed a fine catfish supper at Petros Restaurant in Cedartown. Later, as I walked out into the cool summer night, I heard a familiar “peek, peek, peek,” coming from the moonlit sky. As I looked up I saw four or five nighthawks circling about in the late evening sky. They were having their usual meal of insects, catching them as they darted about in the air.
The nighthawk is a bird that we have here only in the summertime. It is about 10 inches long with a mottled brown top side, while the breast has a series of brown bars going from side to side. As it flies, a big white spot toward the end of each wing makes them easy to identify.
These birds, as mentioned above, are insect eaters. They have a very small bill, but when they open their mouth to catch a bug, they have a tremendous gape. It is this wide gape that allows them to catch bugs as they dart about through the night sky.
Nighthawks are ground nesters. Often their eggs are laid on a gravel surface, a flat roof, or similar places. In such a place two cream colored, brown, spotted eggs are laid.
I do not know how the bird got the name “hawk.” Actually it belongs in the whip-poor-will family. It is not a raptor (hawk). Perhaps the sharp pointed wings reminded someone of a swift flying falcon, thus the name “hawk.”
Nighthawks are becoming scarce. I have not seen one in a long time. Maybe the heavy use of insecticides is one reason. The poisoned bug is swallowed by the bird which is a certain death for the bird.
Nighthawks are here only in the summer. The winter months are spent in central South America where the bugs are plentiful.
Unfortunately, in the same locality insecticides are plentiful too.
