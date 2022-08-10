If you see a tall plant, anywhere from 3 feet to 7 feet tall, that has fairly long, lance-shaped leaves and a mass of pink to purple colored flowers, you most likely are looking at Joe Pye Weed.
Joe Pye Weed starts blooming in August, and to me it is a signal that fall weather is just around the corner. Joe Pye was an herb doctor in colonial times who used medicinal plants to treat his patients. He treated kidney stones and fever with a tea made from this species. Also, it was used to treat diarrhea.
Also, another tall plant that is now blooming is Ironweed. It also has lance-shaped leaves with purple flowers that more or less grow in a flattened mass, unlike the long mass of flowers of Joe Pye Weed. Native Americans used this plant as a tea to treat the pain of pregnancy and childbirth.
One of my favorite hobbies over the years has been collecting butterflies, and whenever I could find Joe Pye Weed and Ironweed growing together, I always found butterflies.
As a reminder, wherever you see either of these plants, then you know that the beautiful fall season is not far away.
