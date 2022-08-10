If you see a tall plant, anywhere from 3 feet to 7 feet tall, that has fairly long, lance-shaped leaves and a mass of pink to purple colored flowers, you most likely are looking at Joe Pye Weed.

Joe Pye Weed starts blooming in August, and to me it is a signal that fall weather is just around the corner. Joe Pye was an herb doctor in colonial times who used medicinal plants to treat his patients. He treated kidney stones and fever with a tea made from this species. Also, it was used to treat diarrhea.

