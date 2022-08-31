This is a true story, told to me by my good friend, the late Madison Mize. Only the names have been changed so as not to offend any living relatives who might read this story, which happened during the 1920 period.
Charley Bent took his brother, Horace, in a mule pulled wagon out to a church that was located in Haralson County. His idea was to leave Horace in a patch of woods surrounding the church. Only a cemetery separated the church from the area where Horace was to cut some firewood.
Horace spent about four hours cutting wood. When he finally finished he sat down on a stump to rest until his brother came back. Then they would load the wood onto the wagon. As he sat there wiping his brow, he noticed an elderly woman walking through the cemetery. It was Sally Bowdon, whose husband had died a few years earlier and was buried only a few feet from where Horace sat on the stump. Only some thick bushes separated Horace from the grave site of Sister Sally’s husband.
As she slowly walked through the cemetery Sister Sally would stop every so often and speak to a tombstone.
“Well,” she said, “you were a pretty good fellow, but you liked to chase women.”
She kept talking to various tombstones as she walked up the incline to where her husband was buried. She could not see Horace because of the thick bushes. Presently she spoke to her husband’s tombstone.
“Well, honey, I see you are still here.”
Suddenly an evil spirit came over Horace Bent and he replied.
“No, they moved me to the other end of the cemetery.’
It is said that Sally Bowdon let out a scream and ran down through the grave yard like a white-tail deer.
When Charley returned, Horace related what had happened.
“Horace, you dumb-bell, she could have had a heart attack! You shouldn’t have done that!
Yet they both laughed as they loaded the firewood.
It is said that Sally Bowdon continued her visits to the cemetery later on, but she always had a companion with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.