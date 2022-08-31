This is a true story, told to me by my good friend, the late Madison Mize. Only the names have been changed so as not to offend any living relatives who might read this story, which happened during the 1920 period.

Charley Bent took his brother, Horace, in a mule pulled wagon out to a church that was located in Haralson County. His idea was to leave Horace in a patch of woods surrounding the church. Only a cemetery separated the church from the area where Horace was to cut some firewood.

