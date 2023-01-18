Many years ago, when I was a student at North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA., on a Saturday, two friends and I decided to hike up in the mountains. It was in the middle of the winter, yet the weather was mild and sunny.
After we had rambled around for a few hours we decided to head back to school. On our way back we came to the opening of a cave. Luckily we had taken a flashlight with us, so we decided to check it out. We had to stoop to enter, and when we got in it was pitch dark. The room inside was about 20 x 20 feet with a low ceiling. As I shined the flashlight up to the ceiling, we were really in for a surprise. It was covered with hibernating bats, hanging upside down with their bodies close together.
Their bodies were covered with hoar frost and when I blew my warm breath on them they squeaked a little and wiggled around. There were hundreds of them, a sight I had never seen before or since. Many times as I thought of this incident I wondered why we did not have a camera, but none of us did.
Bats are important animals in our universe. As they fly through the night sky they can catch insects like mosquitoes, moths, beetles, etc., with their unique trapping system. At the end of their body, where the wing membranes grow together, a unique membranous trap is formed. As they fly through the air, insects are caught in this trap and moved to the mouth. In fact, insects are their main diet.
The Little Brown Bat, or Myotis, which is probably our most common species, can often consume half its body weight in insects. This is the bat that often gets into our attics, outbuildings, and similar places, and in such a place they can make a permanent home.
We must remember that bats often carry rabies, so if they are a common “visitor” to your home, this fact needs to be remembered.
Young bats are left hanging safely in their cave, building, or even an attic, while mama bat is out in the night sky collecting their supper.
Bats, though they can fly, are classified as mammals. They are warm blooded, covered with hair, except the wings, and nurse their young.
