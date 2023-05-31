Like it or not the “snake” season, summer months, are once more here again. That means people will go camping, hiking, fishing, and other outdoor sports. Along with the above fun things, some will encounter snakes.

Among things that the human race has conquered, identifying snakes is among the poorest of those “things” that has not been solved. People will call me about a snake, giving me all kinds of descriptions. “It had a thick tail, it had a slender tail, it had a big head, a slender head.”

Trending Videos