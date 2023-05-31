Like it or not the “snake” season, summer months, are once more here again. That means people will go camping, hiking, fishing, and other outdoor sports. Along with the above fun things, some will encounter snakes.
Among things that the human race has conquered, identifying snakes is among the poorest of those “things” that has not been solved. People will call me about a snake, giving me all kinds of descriptions. “It had a thick tail, it had a slender tail, it had a big head, a slender head.”
On and on it goes until nothing has been solved. Yet identifying a snake as to whether it is venomous or not is fairly easy.
Our area has four venomous snakes, the canebrake rattlesnake (also called the timber rattlesnake), the pygmy rattlesnake, the cottonmouth, and the copperhead. All of these snakes have the same characteristics that a venomous snake has:
1. Normally they have a triangular-shaped head, caused by the two poison glands on the back side of the head. Sometimes a non-venomous snake can have such a head but it is usually smaller and not as well shaped as a venomous snake. Also, a hole in front of the eye is called a pit.
2. A venomous snake is not a good climber. They are usually a heavier bodied snake. Usually finding a snake in a tree or similar place is normally, but not always, a non-venomous snake..
3. The eyes of all venomous snakes in our area (around Haralson County, GA) are elliptical, that is, slit shaped. Our non-venomous snakes in our area have round pupils.
4. If the snake is dead or in a position to see the underside of the tail, then look at the rectum. If the scales are not divided, it is venomous. Recently a man called and said he had killed a five-foot snake. He bragged about it. Turns out that that five foot snake was a big non-venomous gray rat snake, a snake that yearly kills many rats and rodents. What a shame to kill a snake just because it is a snake. If you can get a photo of a snake that you aren’t sure about, call me and I will help you identify it. Like our hawks and owls, our snakes should be protected.
