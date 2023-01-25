When I was a boy one of my biggest joys was to go down to Green’s Creek and catch crayfish, (also called crawfish). Little did I know that one day my taxidermy shop would be close to the banks of that same creek.
The crayfish is called a crustacean, a water animal that has five legs on each side, the first having developed into a big set of nippers, or pinchers, as we used to call them. It has two long antennae on its head that aids it in living an underwater life. Their bulging eyes are quite noticeable.
Crayfish, using their pinchers, catch small fish, frogs, water insects, and even decayed plant matter for food. Many times, while I fished on Green’s Creek as a boy, I thought I had a fish nipping at my bait, but to my disgust, when I raised my line, a crayfish would be hanging to my bait.
In our warm area crayfish breed the year round. On the rear part of their abdomen, on each side, they have small legs called swimmerets. When the female lays her eggs they stay attached to these swimmerets, reminding one of a cluster of grapes, but, of course, much smaller.
When these eggs hatch in six or seven weeks, the young ones stay attached to the swimmerets for six or seven days, then they drop off into the water. Then they are on their own.
In some parts of our country people eat crayfish and they are considered a delicacy. However, I have never tried them.
Crayfish are preyed on by many animals such as raccoons, opossums, mink, otters, and other animals.
These peculiar animals, by quickly snapping their abdomen, can move backwards quickly through the water. Once I heard a man say, after his friend had backed out on a deal, that he had “crawfished on their deal.”
I knew just what he was talking about.
