Many years ago I took a car-killed Coachwhip snake, placed it across the sidewalk leading to my mother-in-law’s house, so that it looked alive. When my mother-in-law came in from work she raised her leg to step up on the walk, saw the snake, and she let out a warhoop! After all of the surprise was over, she knew who the culprit was, and for two or three weeks I had to walk very carefully around her.

Coachwhips used to be one of our most common snakes but it has been years since I have seen one. They are long, slender reptiles that are solid black on the front part of their body but about half the length of the body down, the color fades to brown. They have large eyes and heads and a tail that resembles a whip because of the way the scales are arranged. They can grow to be long. Once I measured a dead Coachwhip that was 6 feet and 2 inches long. Eight foot specimens have been recorded.