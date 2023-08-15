Many years ago I took a car-killed Coachwhip snake, placed it across the sidewalk leading to my mother-in-law’s house, so that it looked alive. When my mother-in-law came in from work she raised her leg to step up on the walk, saw the snake, and she let out a warhoop! After all of the surprise was over, she knew who the culprit was, and for two or three weeks I had to walk very carefully around her.
Coachwhips used to be one of our most common snakes but it has been years since I have seen one. They are long, slender reptiles that are solid black on the front part of their body but about half the length of the body down, the color fades to brown. They have large eyes and heads and a tail that resembles a whip because of the way the scales are arranged. They can grow to be long. Once I measured a dead Coachwhip that was 6 feet and 2 inches long. Eight foot specimens have been recorded.
Coachwhips are fast. Once I chased one through some bushes. It crawled through the tops of those bushes at a fast speed and only with great effort did I catch it.
These snakes do not constrict their prey but simply grab it and swallow it whole. They will eat rats and mice, birds, small rabbits, and squirrels, voles, lizards, and even other snakes. Often they will crawl through grass and weeds with their heads held high while looking for prey.
Coachwhips are very ferocious, and when caught, though they are not poisonous, they can inflict a painful bite.
Females lay anywhere between 4 to 24 eggs in loose soil, burrows made by other animals, in rotting wood and similar places. When the eggs hatch in the early fall the young snakes are on their own, eating insects and other small prey for food.
When cold weather comes, these active snakes seek shelter in holes, rotting stumps, rock crevices, and similar places, where they can hibernate.
If any of you readers see a Coachwhip I would like to hear about it. You can email me at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net or post on my Facebook page.
