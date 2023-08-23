Recently my daughter, Cherry, noticed an unusual “critter” clinging to her car. It was lime green in color and had a white stripe going down each side. It was a Green Tree Frog, and its feet ended in rounded disks instead of toes. This is a common frog found in our in the area that we might encounter late in the evening anytime between April and August.
The disks on their feet act as suction cups, allowing them to cling to the side of a building, on tree limbs, and other places. They are very difficult to dislodge.
During the night hours these frogs are found in a wet habitat, on limbs, rocks, cattails, bushes, and other places. In such a habitat the male releases his “quenk, quenk, quenk,” call. In such a place they will breed with the female frog who will come searching for them because of their incessant calling. The male then clings to back of the female. In this position they are hard to separate. As she lays her eggs in the water the male fertilizes them. Any wet habitat seems to suit them such as a water hole, river, lake, or small stream.
Green Tree Frogs eat mostly insects like water bugs, mosquitoes, beetles, and even spiders.
Sometime in August they seem to disappear, and as cold weather approaches, if they are still alive, they can burrow into the mud to survive the winter in a state of hibernation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.