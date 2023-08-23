Recently my daughter, Cherry, noticed an unusual “critter” clinging to her car. It was lime green in color and had a white stripe going down each side. It was a Green Tree Frog, and its feet ended in rounded disks instead of toes. This is a common frog found in our in the area that we might encounter late in the evening anytime between April and August.

The disks on their feet act as suction cups, allowing them to cling to the side of a building, on tree limbs, and other places. They are very difficult to dislodge.