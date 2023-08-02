Our area has only one hummingbird species, and that species is the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. In late fall or early winter we may have a visit from the Rufous Hummingbird but that bird is a rare visitor from the west.
The Ruby-throated Hummer is small, about 3 ½ to 4 inches long. The mature male is olive colored on the topside with a ruby-red throat patch and a white breast. The female is colored the same except for the red throat patch. Young males are more or less colored like the female but they will eventually get the red throat.
Hummers love to sip nectar from flowers. While doing so they will also eat tiny insects that are found in those flowers. Red flowers are flavored.
These birds are very pugnacious, often fighting other birds to keep them away from their chosen food source. They can hover, fly backwards or forward, and move very quickly.
The nest of these birds is a jewel to see. Straddled on a branch like a saddle, it is about the size of a 50-cent piece. It is very hard to see because it is made of lichen, plant down, fibers, bud scales, etc., and is held together by spider silk. It is lined by soft plant down. In it are laid two tiny white eggs. The female alone builds the nest.
Once I found two nests on the same branch, about 3 inches apart. Only one nest contained eggs.
As the cool winds of fall begin to blow the Hummingbirds move southward, and by the middle of October they are all usually gone, flying 500 miles non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico to the warmer climates of South America.
