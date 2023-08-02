Our area has only one hummingbird species, and that species is the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. In late fall or early winter we may have a visit from the Rufous Hummingbird but that bird is a rare visitor from the west.

The Ruby-throated Hummer is small, about 3 ½ to 4 inches long. The mature male is olive colored on the topside with a ruby-red throat patch and a white breast. The female is colored the same except for the red throat patch. Young males are more or less colored like the female but they will eventually get the red throat.