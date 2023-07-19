Not many years after I was married, my mother-in-law, Leah Bailey, asked me one spring if I would go out in the big field by her house and pick her some “poke sallet.” At that time I did not know what “poke sallet” was. However, my wife knew so she took me to the field and introduced me to Pokeweed, better known to country folks as “poke sallet.”
We picked her a basket full of the big leaves and took them to her, whereupon she washed them and later boiled them. Then she boiled them in another change of water. Later on the family ate them much like we would turnip greens. A few years later my mother-in-law enticed me to try to eat some, which I did, and they were good.
As the pokeweed plant matures it produces a growth on some stems of reddish purple berries. Early pioneers used the juice of these berries as ink for writing, which often led to the name “Ink weed.” However, the berries, seeds, roots, and mature stems and leaves are very poisonous. Had I known this at that earlier time I probably would not have eaten it, but once twice boiled, the leaves are ok to ingest.
To me it is strange how the early pioneers knew that the leaves had to be boiled twice before they were edible. In fact, the pioneers taught us a lot of things that perhaps, or maybe, they learned from the Indians.
Today many of our wild plants, such as jewelweed, bloodroot, curly dock, and many, many, more that are helpful in the medical field, and much of that knowledge was gained from the Indians. Had I told my mother-in-law that pokeweed was actually poisonous she would probably have thought to herself that my daughter has married a nut.
As I look back over the years, I think that she might have thought that anyway.
