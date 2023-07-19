Not many years after I was married, my mother-in-law, Leah Bailey, asked me one spring if I would go out in the big field by her house and pick her some “poke sallet.” At that time I did not know what “poke sallet” was. However, my wife knew so she took me to the field and introduced me to Pokeweed, better known to country folks as “poke sallet.”

We picked her a basket full of the big leaves and took them to her, whereupon she washed them and later boiled them. Then she boiled them in another change of water. Later on the family ate them much like we would turnip greens. A few years later my mother-in-law enticed me to try to eat some, which I did, and they were good.