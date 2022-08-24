I am not a gardener. That line of work never interested me. However, don’t get me wrong. I do love to eat the fruits of a garden, especially tomatoes. A world without tomatoes, to me, would be a boring place. I simply love them.
So, along those lines my wife was given one of those fancy tomato plants, one that was supposed to bear a lot of tomatoes. She planted it in a pot and set it outside our shop. In time it bore some tiny green tomatoes. One had already turned red. We did not check the plant daily, but I did look forward to some fresh tomatoes.
Then one day we checked on our plant. To our surprise the whole plant had been devoured. It was bare, no leaves, no tomatoes, no nothing. However, the culprit was still around, a big, fat, green caterpillar with a “horn” at the end of its body, commonly called the Tomato Hornworm. This unwelcomed visitor is caused by a bug, a moth called a sphinx moth. It is a fairly big insect, mostly a gray-brown color all over, often seen in the daytime, hovering over a plant. It is often mistaken for a hummingbird.
This moth has about a 3-inch wingspan, with long pointed wings and is a powerful flier. The female lays her eggs on tomato plants, tobacco plants, and other members of the nightshade family. Once the green larva has done its job, it falls to the ground and bores into the soft surface of the dirt. There it will spend the winter, and in the spring it will emerge as a full grown moth. Then it flies about, looking for a plant upon which to lay her eggs.
To those of you on the internet, you may see pictures of the caterpillar and the adult moth.
