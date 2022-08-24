I am not a gardener. That line of work never interested me. However, don’t get me wrong. I do love to eat the fruits of a garden, especially tomatoes. A world without tomatoes, to me, would be a boring place. I simply love them.

So, along those lines my wife was given one of those fancy tomato plants, one that was supposed to bear a lot of tomatoes. She planted it in a pot and set it outside our shop. In time it bore some tiny green tomatoes. One had already turned red. We did not check the plant daily, but I did look forward to some fresh tomatoes.

