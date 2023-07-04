This is the time of year that a curious looking creature likes to get into our homes. I am speaking of the common millipede. It can be about an inch and a half to two inches long, with a round segmented body. Each segment usually has two pairs of short legs to each segment. Many people call them “thousand-leggers.” However, the “thousand legger” has a flat body and is properly called a centipede.
Millipedes live in the soil, or they can be found under bark, stones, or other debris. Usually in June they make their appearance, which last a few weeks, and then they seem to go away. They are slow moving and most of them feed on plants or decaying material. They do not bite. Some, if disturbed, can release an ill-smelling fluid.
