To my way of thinking, one of our most interesting animal species is the Dragonfly. In my youth we called them “snake doctors,” but I do not know how that name came about.
There are many species and sub-species of Dragonflies but most all can be recognized by their large size (some can have a 4-inch wing span), long slim bodies, and large heads. Their clear wings are often colored in different ways.
Dragonflies are aerial experts. They can zip through the air like a bullet, hover like a helicopter, or dart back and forth in a quick manner, all the while by catching insects, which are their main food source. Trapping another flying insect is easy for Dragonflies. As they dart through the air, the front legs on their thorax are formed into a trap. Any insect that is caught in this trap is quickly devoured.
Dragonflies are usually found close to water such as a small stream, river, or even a lake. At egg-laying time the female deposits her eggs on the water’s surface. Once these eggs hatch, the larva, called a nymph, sinks to the bottom of the stream. There it hides under rocks, driftwood, or similar places and leads the life of a predacious larva, eating any small animal life that it can catch.
The nymph of some Dragonfly species might take a few years to develop, while other species take less time. Whatever the time period the nymph will began to grow wings. Soon it will crawl out of the water, and attach itself to a stem or rock, or a similar place. The skin begins to crack, and soon an adult Dragonfly crawls out of that dried skin, dries off a little while, then flies off. It is now an adult Dragonfly and is immediately looking for something to eat.
If you don’t believe in God’s miracles, then think of the lifecycle of a Dragonfly for a good example.
