Have you ever walked through the woods and just simply enjoyed the rocks, the wonderful trees, the beautiful wild flowers, etc. Even listening to the birds sing certainly has its rewards.
If you have ever made such a trip then maybe you noticed the gray-green papery looking forms that grow on trees and rocks. These odd shaped growths are called lichen (like-ken) and they seem to grow everywhere. Not only is lichen gray-green in color, but it can be red, yellow, and many other colors. However, the gray-green color seems to be most common. It grows on rocks, trees, and most any damp surface.
Lichen is made up of two components: algae and fungus. Algae is the green scum that grows in ponds, still water, etc. It furnishes the food for the lichen, while the fungus gives it moisture. These two items, mixed together in such a way, are called symbiotic. Growing together is called a symbiotic relationship. They help each other.
Over the years I have seen quite a number of hummingbird nests, and they are very hard to find, the reason being they are saddled on a tree limb and the outsides are covered with lichen, a perfect camouflage.
So, on your next field trip be sure to notice all the plant life that surrounds you, especially the lichen.
