Have you ever walked through the woods and just simply enjoyed the rocks, the wonderful trees, the beautiful wild flowers, etc. Even listening to the birds sing certainly has its rewards.

If you have ever made such a trip then maybe you noticed the gray-green papery looking forms that grow on trees and rocks. These odd shaped growths are called lichen (like-ken) and they seem to grow everywhere. Not only is lichen gray-green in color, but it can be red, yellow, and many other colors. However, the gray-green color seems to be most common. It grows on rocks, trees, and most any damp surface.

