One of our most common insects is the Mud Dauber, or as we usually call it, the Dirt Dauber. This insect belongs to the wasp family and the female is the active builder. First, she chooses a place for her nest, usually inside a carport, a garage overhang, the side of a building, most anywhere as long as the nest is protected from the weather.
The female wasp collects mud from a mud puddle, creek bank, or similar places and makes a series of cylindrical nests plastered against the wall, but one end of the nest is left open. Once the nests are completed the female goes hunting. Her prey is flies, most any kind of insect, spiders, etc. She stings these insects and paralyzes them but does not kill them. Then she takes them back to the nests she has made, places them in the first nest, lays an egg on them, then seals the nest with mud. She does this to all of the nests, and once they are all sealed she goes her merry way. She never comes back to the nest.
