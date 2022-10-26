Our area is blessed with an abundance of trees, both hardwood trees and softwood trees like the pine family. We are blessed with pine trees. They furnish lumber for us, even firewood, and are a vital part of the lumber industry in this area of the country.

We have four species of pine trees in this part of Georgia: the Longleaf Pine, the Shortleaf Pine, the Loblolly Pine, and the Virginia Pine. Of the four, the Loblolly is probably our most plentiful of that group.

