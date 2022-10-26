Our area is blessed with an abundance of trees, both hardwood trees and softwood trees like the pine family. We are blessed with pine trees. They furnish lumber for us, even firewood, and are a vital part of the lumber industry in this area of the country.
We have four species of pine trees in this part of Georgia: the Longleaf Pine, the Shortleaf Pine, the Loblolly Pine, and the Virginia Pine. Of the four, the Loblolly is probably our most plentiful of that group.
Pine trees have needles instead of leaves, and these needles function as the leaves do on hardwood trees. Also, the needles are borne in bundles, and these bundles help us to identify each tree. For example, most of us would recognize the Longleaf Pine. It has very long needles, over a foot in length, with three needles to a bundle. It has cones about 10 inches long. Years ago we had a goodly number of these trees, but they require fire in order to grow and prosper.
Next we have the Loblolly Pine, one of our most plentiful species. It has fairly long needles, about 6 to 9 inches long, which have needles in a bundle of three. The cones on this tree are maybe 5 inches long.
The Shortleaf Pine is hard to separate from the Loblolly. It has needles about 3 to 5 inches long and these needles can be from 2 to a bundle or 3 to a bundle. This characteristic is how I separate this pine from the Loblolly.
The last is the Virginia Pine, often called the Spruce Pine. Its needles are very short, 1 ½ to 3 inches long, and the cones also are very small. Usually it grows at a higher altitude than the other pines.
For those who have asked me over the years about our pine trees, I hope this article will enlighten you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.