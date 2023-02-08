Our area is blessed with a wealth of owls. In the winter we can possibly have seven species of these mysterious birds.
Our largest owl is the Great Horned Owl, we also have the Barred Owl, the Barn Owl, and the Screech Owl. These four birds are our permanent residents. In the winter we can possibly have the Long Eared Owl, the Short-Eared Owl and the Saw Whet Owl.
Notice I wrote that these last four are possible. The Short Eared Owl is a definite bird in the winter. The Long-Eared Owl is rare. One was brought to me years ago that was a roadkill. Also, the Saw Whet Owl is even more rare. Many years ago a woman brought me one that also was a road kill in Carroll County, GA. So, that makes it possible for seven owls in the winter.
Owls are wonderful birds. The fact that they can pray on rats and mice and other rodents makes them worthwhile to have around.
Of course, sometimes Great Horned Owls will attack chickens, even small mammals, but generally speaking, they are good birds to have around.
Many have asked me how the Saw Whet Owl got its name. That bird has a strange voice which sounds like someone is sharpening a saw, thus the weird name.
In March of 1972 all hawks and owls were protected by federal law. It is a good law because of the protection they give us by killing rodents like rats and mice. The Barn Owl has been known to literally eat in one night, its own weight in rats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.