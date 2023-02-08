Our area is blessed with a wealth of owls. In the winter we can possibly have seven species of these mysterious birds.

Our largest owl is the Great Horned Owl, we also have the Barred Owl, the Barn Owl, and the Screech Owl. These four birds are our permanent residents. In the winter we can possibly have the Long Eared Owl, the Short-Eared Owl and the Saw Whet Owl.

Trending Videos