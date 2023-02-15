One of the most common birds in our area is the House Sparrow, or English Sparrow, as it is sometimes called. It was introduced to New York City in 1850, and by 1910 it had spread to California. Their scientific name is Passer domesticus, which means that it is just about domesticated, because we often find them close to human habitations.
The female bird is, of course, sparrow sized, and she is brown colored on the top side with a buffy colored breast. The male is likewise colored except he has a black spot on his breast.
These birds feed on just about anything that is available. Seeds, insects, caterpillars, crumbs, just about anything. The fact that they can survive on most anything is the reason they are so plentiful.
House Sparrows build their nests in tree holes, house gutters, bird houses, cracks in a wall, most any place. In this nest are laid 4 to 7 cream colored eggs spotted with brown. The nest itself is a combination pf sticks, leaves, thread, fibers, and most anything they can find, and it is lined with feathers. One reason these birds are so plentiful is the fact that a pair of birds can raise three or four broods in a single season.
Also, House Sparrows are among our early nesters, sometimes beginning in March. Therefore, they can take over bird houses, woodpecker holes, and similar places that our song birds usually use.
Like the European Starling the House Sparrow can become so plentiful that it often becomes pest.
