One of the most common birds in our area is the House Sparrow, or English Sparrow, as it is sometimes called. It was introduced to New York City in 1850, and by 1910 it had spread to California. Their scientific name is Passer domesticus, which means that it is just about domesticated, because we often find them close to human habitations.

The female bird is, of course, sparrow sized, and she is brown colored on the top side with a buffy colored breast. The male is likewise colored except he has a black spot on his breast.

Trending Videos