When I was a teenager I liked to hunt. However, back in those days the animals we hunted were not like we have today. Back then we had squirrels, rabbits, and ‘possums to hunt. Today we can add deer and turkeys to those three. The field is more expansive.

I always favored squirrel hunting. To sneak through the woods with the fall colors all ablaze always gave me a thrill, and the gray squirrel was always a worthy quarry. It is a small member of the rodent family, gray all over except the underbelly parts, which are white. Sometimes a few orange-colored hairs are scattered over the body. The large bushy tail is diagnostic. Once, while on vacation to Pennsylvania during the fall season, I hunted solid black, gray squirrels.

