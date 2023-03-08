When I was a teenager I liked to hunt. However, back in those days the animals we hunted were not like we have today. Back then we had squirrels, rabbits, and ‘possums to hunt. Today we can add deer and turkeys to those three. The field is more expansive.
I always favored squirrel hunting. To sneak through the woods with the fall colors all ablaze always gave me a thrill, and the gray squirrel was always a worthy quarry. It is a small member of the rodent family, gray all over except the underbelly parts, which are white. Sometimes a few orange-colored hairs are scattered over the body. The large bushy tail is diagnostic. Once, while on vacation to Pennsylvania during the fall season, I hunted solid black, gray squirrels.
Their food is varied. They will eat nuts, fruits, fungus, flowers, seeds, etc. In front of my shop is a big poplar tree and in the spring the squirrels love to eat the emerging flowers that this poplar tree produces.
Normally squirrels will make a big nest in a tree, made of twigs, pine straw, leaves, etc. In such a nest their 2 to 4 young ones are raised. They also will use holes in trees and similar places for a den. During inclement weather they may stay in their nest for two or three days, but they do not hibernate. In our area two broods are common. One in the spring, and one in the fall.
To me, squirrel hunting is an art, and I pursued it with vigor until I was 88 years old. Then I finally had to give it up. I remember many, many years ago when my daddy handed me his venerable old pump shot gun.
“Son,” he said, “I’m too old to hunt anymore.”
And then, I’ll never forget….. he cried.
