As the fall season progresses and the weather gets cooler, we see fewer and fewer snakes. Those creatures are cold blooded animals, meaning that their body temperature is roughly about the same as their surroundings. Therefore, if the temperature is 50 degrees, then so is the body temperature of the snake.
As humans we are warm blooded and our body temperature stays about the same, whether we are inside or outside. Not so with a snake. At 50 degrees they begin to seek shelter. They move slowly and become torpid. If they cannot find shelter they could freeze to death as the weather gets colder.
Not only are snakes cold blooded but so are turtles and lizards. They, too, must seek shelter from the elements. Our little “terrapin,” or box turtles, that we see so often in the summer will burrow into the soft ground for shelter, and in such a place enters a state of hibernation. Lizards will get under a loose piece of tree bark or maybe under a rock or a hole to spend the winter. Snakes seek a hole, a pile of lumber or wood or similar places to find shelter.
Once in hibernation these animals are oblivious to the world around them. I once found a hibernating rat snake. I picked it up. Its body was limp and cold. I gently stroked it with my warm hands and it gradually became active.
Often snakes will seek the same place every year to find shelter. Rattlesnakes and copperheads can sometimes be found hibernating in groups. Once in true hibernation their body functions slow down and they are as if dead. This is nature’s way of taking care of these animals.
In cold weather mammals such as bears and groundhogs will hibernate. Also bugs will hide under leaves, bark, and similar places to seek shelter from the cold.
And what about old Bud Jones? Why, he sits in his warm easy chair and enjoys the warmth iof a fire in his fireplace. Soon he’s off to dreamland.
