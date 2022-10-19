As the fall season progresses and the weather gets cooler, we see fewer and fewer snakes. Those creatures are cold blooded animals, meaning that their body temperature is roughly about the same as their surroundings. Therefore, if the temperature is 50 degrees, then so is the body temperature of the snake.

As humans we are warm blooded and our body temperature stays about the same, whether we are inside or outside. Not so with a snake. At 50 degrees they begin to seek shelter. They move slowly and become torpid. If they cannot find shelter they could freeze to death as the weather gets colder.

