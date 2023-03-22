During my teenage years Lewis Ray was my favorite companion. We hunted together, camped together, and both of us liked the outdoor life. We also caught snakes that dwelled on Greene’s Creek and had a good time doing that.
One Saturday Lewis called me and said that he had caught a pretty little gray rat snake about two feet long. We talked about it for a while, then got off on another subject.
The next day was Sunday, and just as the service started Lewis came into the church very quietly and sat down beside me. My mother sat on the other side. The preacher got wound up that day talking about Adam and Eve and the serpent. That reminded me of the snake Lewis called about the day before. Then I whispered to him.
“How long was that rat snake you caught yesterday?”
Lewis gave me a strange look but said nothing. Then he reached over in the pocket of his Sunday coat and pulled out a little cloth sack that was closed on the end by a little string. He untied it and deftly pulled out a small beautifully colored gray rat snake. Suddenly I heard a loud gasp to my left. It was my mother, her mouth wide open, sucking in air. Her eyes were shooting darts.
“What is he doing with that snake in church?!” she whispered, at least she whispered as best she could under the circumstances.
By now the people in front and behind us began to stare curiously, wondering what in the world was going on. The preacher kept on preaching, unaware that there was a real serpent in the church.
Then I heard a man whisper behind me, “That boy has a real snake!”
I cringed in my seat, for I knew that my mother would hold me responsible, no matter what.
“A snake?” I heard a woman say.
My mother pinched me on the arm. She could pinch real hard, especially when she would twist her hand.
“Lewis,” she said, and not too quietly this time, “Get that snake out of here!”
Dutifully, Lewis left as quietly as possible, with the snake quickly stuffed back in the bag. I was innocent, yet knew that when I got home the wrath of my mother would fall on me.
The preacher kept on preaching, never knowing that some of his members had seen a real serpent.
