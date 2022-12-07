The largest hawk that we have in our area is the Red-Tailed Hawk. It is often called the rabbit hawk because that animal is one of the favorite prey animals of this bird.
The Red-Tailed Hawk is a big bird, with a wing span that is well over three feet. It is truly a formidable bird of prey, though often varying in color, in our area the adult bird is a mottled brown color on the top side while the breast is white with brown streaks. Adult birds have a red tail, while the younger birds lack the red tail. Adult females are larger than the male.
Red-Tailed Hawks have a varied preference of prey animals. With their big strong talons they can catch rabbits, rats, squirrels, snakes, skunks, and even other birds. Unfortunately I have been the victim of the talons of one of these birds, and believeme it was a most painful moment. An injured bird will defend itself, not with its huge, hooked bill, but with its big, strong talons.
Often a Red-Tailed Hawk shows a preference for chickens. When this happens they can literally decimate a chicken pen unless they are in some way protected.
Their bulky nest is usually placed high in a tree. It is made of sticks and twigs and lined with smother material. In it are laid two eggs, dirty white in color and spotted with streaks of brown.
All hawks and owls are now protected by federal law. They catch an unbelievable amount of rats, mice and other vermin and are a tremendous help to the human race. In March of 1972, the federal government passed a law that protects all species of hawks and owls. It is a good law.
