Already the bird nesting season is in full swing. The birds have paired off, the nests have been built, and, in some cases the eggs have been laid and are being incubated. Some birds, like the Goldfinch, don’t nest until June because when they build their nest they use the down of the sunflower plants to line their nest with thistledown. The thistle is not available until June.

We may find a bird nest most anywhere. One resident on Ivy Pope Road had a crested flycatcher build in his mailbox. Instead of destroying the nest, he worked out a plan with the mail man, so that the birds hatched with no problems. Birds will also nest in bird boxes, woodpecker holes, bushes, gutters, most anywhere.

