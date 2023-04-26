Already the bird nesting season is in full swing. The birds have paired off, the nests have been built, and, in some cases the eggs have been laid and are being incubated. Some birds, like the Goldfinch, don’t nest until June because when they build their nest they use the down of the sunflower plants to line their nest with thistledown. The thistle is not available until June.
We may find a bird nest most anywhere. One resident on Ivy Pope Road had a crested flycatcher build in his mailbox. Instead of destroying the nest, he worked out a plan with the mail man, so that the birds hatched with no problems. Birds will also nest in bird boxes, woodpecker holes, bushes, gutters, most anywhere.
I’ll never forget one day when a woman came in with a mockingbird nest in her hands. It had five eggs in it.
“Oh,” she said,” my son found it and brought it home. Now, what do I do with it?”
Her son stood behind her, beaming proudly.
After I castigated her good and soundly, I told her to put it back where she found it. Maybe mama bird would accept it.
My point in writing this is only to say that some of our birds are becoming quite rare. The whippoorwill, the meadowlark, and many others have become scarce. We need to protect our bird nests as much as possible. However, some birds like the starling, English sparrow, the house finch, and a few others can become pests, but generally we should be mindful of all of our birds.
Ladies, the next time you stick your hands in your swinging ferns and find a nest with eggs, it probably belongs to a Carolina wren. Just leave it alone and let nature take its course. Mama wren will appreciate it.
