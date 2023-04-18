We have a large number of Mahonia Holly bushes growing in our yard. These bushes, every spring, produce a bountiful crop of blue berries. If not controlled, these bushes can easily take over the ground on which they grow. However, there is one benefit to them.

Early every spring a flock of Cedar Waxwings descend on these bushes and have a merry time eating the big blue berries. To describe these birds is nearly impossible. They are beautiful. They are about 7 inches long, a gray-brown color all over, with a prominent top knot like a blue jay. Each wing has a prominent white slash on it, and at the edge of this white slash are some bright, wax looking red spots, thus the name Cedar Waxwing. The tip of the tail is yellow. The male and female are colored the same.

