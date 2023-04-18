We have a large number of Mahonia Holly bushes growing in our yard. These bushes, every spring, produce a bountiful crop of blue berries. If not controlled, these bushes can easily take over the ground on which they grow. However, there is one benefit to them.
Early every spring a flock of Cedar Waxwings descend on these bushes and have a merry time eating the big blue berries. To describe these birds is nearly impossible. They are beautiful. They are about 7 inches long, a gray-brown color all over, with a prominent top knot like a blue jay. Each wing has a prominent white slash on it, and at the edge of this white slash are some bright, wax looking red spots, thus the name Cedar Waxwing. The tip of the tail is yellow. The male and female are colored the same.
Cedar Waxwings do not nest in our area. They are here mostly in the winter, usually in large flocks. You may be attracted to them as they fly over, when you hear their weak call, a “seee-seee-seee.” They are attracted to berries, which are their main diet, but they also eat a large amount of insects. I have seen them flock to the blue berries of a hedge bush that grows behind our shop. One day I watched as five of them perched together on a limb. One bird took a berry and it was passed down the line until the 5th bird took it and swallowed it. I was totally fascinated.
Waxwings nest in our most northern states, on up into Canada. Usually, when seen, they are in a flock. Perhaps you have seen them this spring. They do not stay long in one spot. They will stop where berries are plentiful, eat awhile, and then they are gone.
Cedar Waxwings time their nesting period when berries are plentiful. Therefore they are among the latest of the nesting birds of North America.
