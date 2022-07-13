Many years ago, as a Boy Scout leader, I was camped on the banks of the Tallapoosa River when, about 2:00 am one night, a loud, mysterious sound rent the quiet night.
“Jug-a-room, jug-a-room, jug-a-room.”
I awoke at the sound and smiled, but a few of the boys were awake and this strange, loud sound disturbed them.
“Easy, boys,” I said, “That was just a big bullfrog.”
The bullfrog is pretty big, being about 6 inches long with a greenish head and back, with maybe a few light colored spots on the top side. Their hind legs are big, which makes them the favorite of the frog leg industry. They are good eating.
Bullfrogs will eat most anything they can swallow: small turtles, fish, snakes, crayfish, bugs, etc.
At breeding time the male frog’s front feet and arms become swollen. Upon finding a suitable female he mounts her back and clasps his arms around her. At this time it is hard to separate them. As the female lays her eggs, the male, from his position on her back, fertilizes them. The eggs are laid in a thick syrupy mass, and float around on the surface of the still water. These eggs, according to the temperature, will eventually hatch into little tadpoles.
Most frog tadpoles will reach the complete frog stage in one summer’s time, but not the bullfrog. The tadpoles, of this species, take two years to fully develop. During their first year’s winter, the bullfrog tadpoles will hibernate in mud or other debris, and then as the warm spring weather comes they continue their development.
Many people, when they see a bullfrog, think of the old frog giggin’ days.
