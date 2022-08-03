Many years ago when we had only lived in our new home on highway 120 for a few years, I stood outside in the early spring and simply gazed at the world around me. As the sunset faded into evening, I noticed some chimney swifts dart in and quickly go down into our fireplace chimney.
The chimney swift is a sparrow-sized bird, a solid brownish-black in color except for a dirty white-colored throat. In flight it is often called the “cigar with wings,” because as it darts about in the sky it does not seem to have any tail feathers. They are not spread in flight.
I have examined a few dead chimney swifts and they are made exactly so that they can live in this harsh world. They have a small bill, but once it is open they have a big gape. Their wings are shaped in such a way as to allow them to quickly dart about in the sky.
Their feet are tiny, so tiny in fact, that I have never seen one perched on a limb. The tiny claws are made for clinging. Surprisingly the tail feathers are real stiff. All of these allow these birds to cling to the inside of a chimney while using their stiff tail feathers as a prop. In that position they can sleep and rest during the night hours.
Chimney Swift nest are a sight to see. They collect a few tiny, short, sticks and using their own glutinous saliva they glue these sticks to the chimney wall, thus forming a half saucer-shaped nest. These sticks are collected while in flight, breaking twigs from the ends of dead tree branches. In this fragile nest are laid 4 to 6 tiny white eggs.
In flight the chimney swift uses its wide-gaped mouth to collect insects, which are its main diet.
These birds will also nest in hollow trees, silos, old wells, garages, etc., but when humans came along with their wide chimneys, these small birds found a new nesting place.
As the cool winds of fall remind us of the cold weather to come, the little chimney swift leaves us and goes to South America. There the weather is warm and insects are plentiful, and we will not see it again until the following spring.
