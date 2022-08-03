Many years ago when we had only lived in our new home on highway 120 for a few years, I stood outside in the early spring and simply gazed at the world around me. As the sunset faded into evening, I noticed some chimney swifts dart in and quickly go down into our fireplace chimney.

The chimney swift is a sparrow-sized bird, a solid brownish-black in color except for a dirty white-colored throat. In flight it is often called the “cigar with wings,” because as it darts about in the sky it does not seem to have any tail feathers. They are not spread in flight.

