Many years ago Larry Dodson, who used to be a detective for the Tallapoosa Police Department, was working around in his yard when he uncovered a strange snake. It was very similar to a coral snake but Larry, who is quite a wildlife observer, knew that we did not have coral snakes here. So, he brought it to me and I identified it as the nonvenomous Scarlet Snake.

The Scarlet Snake has a red colored, sharp pointed head. The whole body is red, but is broken by regular bands that are white, bordered on each side by black. The belly is immaculately white.

