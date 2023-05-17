Many years ago Larry Dodson, who used to be a detective for the Tallapoosa Police Department, was working around in his yard when he uncovered a strange snake. It was very similar to a coral snake but Larry, who is quite a wildlife observer, knew that we did not have coral snakes here. So, he brought it to me and I identified it as the nonvenomous Scarlet Snake.
The Scarlet Snake has a red colored, sharp pointed head. The whole body is red, but is broken by regular bands that are white, bordered on each side by black. The belly is immaculately white.
This snake doesn’t get big. A two foot one is large and they are very slender. Larry said he was raking around at the side of his yard when he uncovered the snake. Why don’t we see them more often? The answer is they live mostly underground or under a lot of debris. In such a habitat they find small lizards, snakes, frogs, etc. However, now check this, their main diet is the eggs of other reptiles, such as the eggs of snakes, lizards, and turtles. With its sharp nose the Scarlet Snake can burrow well, and that is why it can find eggs so easily. That is also why it is hardly ever encountered because it usually is underneath the ground or covered with leaves and loose earth.
Because of their secretive habits not much is known about their reproductive biology, but they are egg layers and they probably deposit their eggs in an underground burrow, dug by the female, and covered with loose dirt.
So, if you are out working in your yard and uncover a snake similar to a Coral Snake, fear not. It could be the harmless Scarlet Snake.
As a foot note, Larry Dodson brought that snake to me many years ago. It was the first Scarlet Snake that I had ever seen.
