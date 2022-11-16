At this season of the year I am often asked the question, “Where have all the birds gone? I don’t have much activity around my bird feeder.”

This happening comes around every fall and it is a normal thing for people who love birds, to be concerned. There is a two-pronged answer, however, as to why this happens. For example, many of our favorite avian friends, such as the Indigo Bunting, Blue Grosbeak, Summer Tanager, and others, have gone south for the winter. We won’t see them again until next spring.

