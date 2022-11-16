At this season of the year I am often asked the question, “Where have all the birds gone? I don’t have much activity around my bird feeder.”
This happening comes around every fall and it is a normal thing for people who love birds, to be concerned. There is a two-pronged answer, however, as to why this happens. For example, many of our favorite avian friends, such as the Indigo Bunting, Blue Grosbeak, Summer Tanager, and others, have gone south for the winter. We won’t see them again until next spring.
The real reason, however, is the main thing that happens and we hardly recognize it. It is the harvest season for Mother Nature. Seeds and fruits of all sorts are now available. Oak trees are now bearing their acorns. Blue Jays and Crows love them. Why go to a bird feeder? Wild grapes are everywhere. Robins, Cardinals, and other species love them. Why go to a bird feeder? Grass seeds are attractive to many sparrows, goldfinches, and other species. Why go to a bird feeder?
The answer is obvious. Mother Nature has given us her bounty. Wild birds have plenty to eat. They don’t depend on bird feeders. Yet things will soon change. Usually around mid or late December it will be different. Natural food won’t be nearly as plentiful as now, and the birds will soon be coming back to the feeders. It happens every year. So don’t fret. The birds will soon be back.
