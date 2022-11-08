Our area has many species of frogs. The Bullfrog, the Green Frog, Tree Frogs, Leopard Frogs, etc. The Bullfrog is our largest and perhaps our best known.

Frogs are cold blooded animals. They can tolerate warm weather easily, for that is the time that they breed and reproduce. However, when cool weather comes they become slow in their movements. Then they must seek shelter or die. They are not like us humans. Our blood stays about the same temperature all the time. We are warm blooded. Frogs are not. They must seek shelter. Let’s take the Bullfrog for example.

