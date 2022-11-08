Our area has many species of frogs. The Bullfrog, the Green Frog, Tree Frogs, Leopard Frogs, etc. The Bullfrog is our largest and perhaps our best known.
Frogs are cold blooded animals. They can tolerate warm weather easily, for that is the time that they breed and reproduce. However, when cool weather comes they become slow in their movements. Then they must seek shelter or die. They are not like us humans. Our blood stays about the same temperature all the time. We are warm blooded. Frogs are not. They must seek shelter. Let’s take the Bullfrog for example.
The Bullfrog tadpole takes two summers to fully develop. Therefore, when cold weather comes they must seek shelter. They do this by burrowing into the mud of a lake or stream. There they are safe. The adult frog does the same. They burrow into the mud and leave the world behind. They will remain there until the warm summer winds awake them. You may be asking the question of how does a frog breathe while all covered with mud. The answer is more or less simple. They can breathe through their skin. Frog skin is covered with blood vessels, and this fact allows them to breathe through those vessels. Truly a miracle.
Of course, some frogs will die of natural causes, but some others survive to face another season. There are many miracles in nature. God has ordained it that way, and the above example is truly one of His miracles.
