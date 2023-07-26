Recently my daughter, Cherry, showed me a picture of a big white bird that she had seen wading in a lake in Buchanan. The bird was solid white, had long black legs, with a yellow bill. It had a long neck and was over three feet tall. It was the Great Egret, or sometimes called the American Egret. Old timers called it a white crane.

The Egret is not a common bird in this area but occasionally a few will stray up from Florida. In fact, over the years, I have seen a good number in our county.