Recently my daughter, Cherry, showed me a picture of a big white bird that she had seen wading in a lake in Buchanan. The bird was solid white, had long black legs, with a yellow bill. It had a long neck and was over three feet tall. It was the Great Egret, or sometimes called the American Egret. Old timers called it a white crane.
The Egret is not a common bird in this area but occasionally a few will stray up from Florida. In fact, over the years, I have seen a good number in our county.
The Egret is a water bird. Often it will stand quietly in shallow water, waiting for a fish to appear. When an unlucky fish does come close the bird moves quickly and grabs the fish with its sharp 4-inch bill. The fish is then swallowed head first.
Egrets will also eat frogs, crayfish, insects and other marine life.
These birds sometimes nest in large colonies. During the nesting season they will grow long plumes on their back. In the early years these plumes became very fashionable to wear on ladies hats and this early fashion nearly caused the extinction of these beautiful birds. Thankfully they were protected from killing and today they are plentiful, especially along the coast.
The nest of these birds is built in a tree, generally of sticks and twigs, sometimes lined with leaves and moss. Three to four blue-green eggs are laid. Though rare, these birds have been known to nest in our area.
