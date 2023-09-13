Once, I met an old timer at the service station as we were both pumping gas; he recognized me and started a conversation.
“I’ll bet you don’t know that when baby snakes are threatened, the mama snake will open her mouth and the young ones will run down her throat for protection.” He said.
I acted surprised. “You mean she swallows them for protection?” I asked.
This is an old wives tale that has been around for many years, that a female snake will swallow her young for protection. Then, when the threat is over, the young ones will crawl out and go about their normal business.
I have often wondered how this tale ever got started. Then I thought how some snakes come into this world and the puzzle seems clearer. In this area, all poisonous snakes bare their young alive. Each baby is wrapped in a clear sac. When it is born, the sac breaks open and the snake crawls out. If someone killed a rattlesnake, for example, and her body is ruptured, then her unborn snakes would come crawling out and one could assume that she had swallowed them for protection.
There are a number of reasons why this tale would be impossible. One is that when snakes are born, or hatched, they are on their own. Mama snake does not hang around to watch over them. Also, how would they breathe once they got down in their mother’s stomach? Added to those reasons is another. Snakes swallow their food whole, so they have to have some powerful digestive juices. If young ones were in their mother’s belly for too long, what would happen to them?
Even egg- laying snakes like rat snakes, coach whips, etc., when they lay their eggs the female covers them and then she is gone. She normally never sees her young again.
The ‘old timer” swore that he had seen baby snakes go in the open mouth of their mother. He said he knew it was true. Then he quit pumping his gas and got in his car and left. I thanked him for the information. When he drove away, his smile and smug looks told me that he had imparted to me some valuable information that I didn’t know.
Snake tales abound, and it appears that the one above will be around for a long time.
