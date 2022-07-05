A few days ago my daughter, Cherry, caught a strange bug. It belonged to the Long-Horned Beetle family and was maybe an inch long, a tan-brown color, and had two white spots on the front of its abdomen and two spots on the middle. The thorax had two matching black spots. It also had a long antenna, hence the name Long-Horned beetle.
Long-Horned beetles bore into dead or dying hardwood trees, lay their eggs, and the larvae are called borers. Some species are found in live hardwood trees.
Now I realize that many of you are not interested in bugs, and you probably will never see the above described bug, but it has such an interesting life cycle that I wanted to tell you about it.
The insect described above is called the Ivory-Marked Borer. The larvae are found in live hardwood trees and can live a long time. In fact, a tree may be cut down and made into hardwood flooring, sills, furniture, etc. Larvae have been known to live in these items (flooring, sills, furniture, etc.) for over 20 years, they then emerge as a full grown adult. To me this is a miracle, to think that insect larvae could emerge from the floor of a house after such a long period.
The insect order has a lot of miracles in it, and the life cycle of the Ivory-Marked Beetle simply proves that statement.
