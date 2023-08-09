A few days ago, I noticed my first Joe Pye Weed that had already bloomed, a sure sign that the fall season will soon be coming. I always looked for this weed and the tall ironweed to bloom, because when I was young and agile I knew that they attracted butterflies, and I was an avid butterfly collector.

Joe-Pye Weed can grow to be close to 6 feet high. Its huge crown of pink to purple flowers make it easy to see. Its large lance-shaped leaves grow in whorls around the stiff stem.