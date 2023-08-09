A few days ago, I noticed my first Joe Pye Weed that had already bloomed, a sure sign that the fall season will soon be coming. I always looked for this weed and the tall ironweed to bloom, because when I was young and agile I knew that they attracted butterflies, and I was an avid butterfly collector.
Joe-Pye Weed can grow to be close to 6 feet high. Its huge crown of pink to purple flowers make it easy to see. Its large lance-shaped leaves grow in whorls around the stiff stem.
This plant was widely used during the 19th century to treat kidney stones and fever. The name comes from a colonial doctor, named Joe Pye, and old-time herb practitioner, who treated many people of their ills. Legend tells us that he treated people who had spotted fever and diarrhea, with this plant.
Joe-Pye Weed usually blooms from August through September in pastures, deserted fields, open forests, and along forest edges. It spreads by wind dispersed seeds.
As mentioned above Joe-Pye Weed attracts many species of butterflies, who dine on its sweet nectar which helps prepare them to lay their eggs to make another generation.
