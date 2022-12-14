Many years ago I took a group of boy scouts on a camping trip to the Tallapoosa River. My wife Jackie also went on this trip.
While we were setting up our big tent and the cooking area, I told some of the boys to gather up a pile of firewood. Soon the laughter and talking was going on as the boys cut and sawed up the wood. Later I had a good fire started and the food was cooking.
Of course, where you have fire you will have smoke, and soon after we had eaten, my wife Jackie started to complain. It was not long before she broke out into a rash, and by the next morning I had to take her to the doctor. She was in misery.
Later the doctor told us that the culprit was poison ivy. Though she had not exposed herself to the plant, we learned that some of the firewood the boys had gathered had remnants of the vine growing on it. When this vine burned the smoke became dangerous to those who are very sensitive to poison ivy. Thankfully myself, and none of the boys were sensitive to the smoke. In fact, the doctor said that smoke is the most dangerous way to be exposed to poison ivy.
So, you can be assured that any later camping trips we took that I always checked the firewood. Jackie made sure of that.
