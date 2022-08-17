On Friday evening, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., nearly 200 people came to the West Georgia Museum to see the Creepy Critter show. This program was presented by Dan Spaulding, from the Anniston Museum of Natural History.

In attendance were many children (many), who came to see the “Creepy Critters” that Mr. Spaulding showed us. The first “critter’ he showed was a mummified house cat that had been found under a house. Next were some giant cockroaches from Africa. They were over 3 inches long. Next was a huge, scary looking bird eating tarantula spider. Since these spiders are considered dangerous, the children, who were crowded around Mr. Spaulding, were not allowed to touch it.

Trending Videos