On Friday evening, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., nearly 200 people came to the West Georgia Museum to see the Creepy Critter show. This program was presented by Dan Spaulding, from the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
In attendance were many children (many), who came to see the “Creepy Critters” that Mr. Spaulding showed us. The first “critter’ he showed was a mummified house cat that had been found under a house. Next were some giant cockroaches from Africa. They were over 3 inches long. Next was a huge, scary looking bird eating tarantula spider. Since these spiders are considered dangerous, the children, who were crowded around Mr. Spaulding, were not allowed to touch it.
Next was a big white rat, which crawled up Mr. Spaulding’s arm and scurried around so the people could see him.
Following the rat he showed us an alligator, about 2 feet long. While Mr. Spaulding held its mouth closed he let the children, about 50 in number who were crowded around him, touch the alligator. There was a mad scramble by the children, who all wanted to touch that creature.
Then came the highlight of the evening, the snakes, one a python, the other a corn snake. While Mr. Spaulding walked around and let people touch, even hold, the python, Cherry Jones did the same with the corn snake. The audience was all excited, pictures were taken, along with much squealing and hollering. It was an exciting, educational evening.
During the rest of the year the museum will feature an apron exhibit, an art show, and a quilt exhibit. Follow the newspaper and Facebook for these coming exhibits.
