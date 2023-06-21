Someone once asked me what the most common snake that we have in our area was. I could not give them an answer, mainly because we have so many different species to contend with.
However, one snake that we do often see in our area is the Gray Rat Snake. It is also called the chicken snake. Also, it is usually the snake that gets into our houses. Often we will find their shed skin in our attic or basement.
The Gray Rat Snake in our area is black colored with white square-looking markings on the top side of the body. They can be over 8 feet long, but the longest one I have ever seen was around 5 to 6 feet long.
These snakes are constrictors. They grab their prey and immediately wrap around it, squeezing it slowly to death. Once dead, the snake then swallows it whole. They use vision and smell to locate their prey. They eat rats, mice, baby birds, rabbits, squirrels, bird eggs, baby chickens, chicken eggs, etc.
Every year my daughter, Cherry, has a pair of phoebes that build a nest under her carport. She keeps careful watch on the nest because Gray Rat Snakes will try to eat the eggs or the young birds.
These snakes will also swallow chicken eggs or young chickens. When they swallow a large chicken egg they squeeze the egg against their neck bones and either swallow the shells or regurgitate them.
Gray Rat Snakes are egg layers. The female can place her eggs in a stump hole, tree hole, or some other moist situation. The eggs will normally hatch in about two months.
When shedding their skin their eyes become milky colored and they get agitated very easily. They rub their head against a rock, tree limb, or some other object. When their skin gets a hold on such a place then they literally crawl out of their old skin, leaving it behind.
Gray Rat Snakes destroy many rodent pests and should be protected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.