Recently I saw a video that I would have found hard to believe had I not seen the video myself.
My friend, Barbara Green, who lives off Highway 78 in Tallapoosa, has a bird feeder. Not only do birds visit her feeder but also a friendly ‘possum does on occasion. This same ‘possum has a den site close by, and often can be seen simply resting on the ground close by the bird feeder.
The bird feeder is often visited by a group of birds called the Tufted Titmouse, a little gray bird with a tuft, or crown of feathers on its head.
One day Ms. Green noticed one of the birds hovering over the ‘possum, which happened to be resting near the feeder. As she watched more closely she noticed that the bird was zooming down and plucking hair from the rear end of the ‘possum’s body. It was then that she got her cell phone camera into action.
As the bird pulled out a bill full of hair, the ‘possum gave it a baleful stare, seeming to say, “Hey, what’s going on here?”
I laughed, thinking that had the ‘possum been dead this would have been a normal happening, but the ‘possum was not dead, for every so often he would look at the bird as if to say, “That bill full of hair will be one dollar.”
The Tufted Titmouse nests in old woodpecker holes and such places. It often incorporates fur into its nest, so getting ‘possum fur was a natural thing, except that fur came from a live ‘possum and he didn’t seem to mind at all.
