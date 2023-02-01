When I was about 14 years old my daddy bought me a single shot, .16 gauge shot gun. I was one happy teenager, for my dad was a big rabbit hunter/ He kept a big pack of beagle hounds just for that purpose and those dogs served him well.
World War II was raging and those rabbits that were killed helped to put food on the table. If, on a hunt, we killed an excessive amount of rabbits, my daddy would distribute them among our neighbors who might need food for their families.
One rabbit hunt I will never forget, my daddy placed me on a pine stump with this terse amount of advice:
“Son,” he said, “when the dogs jump a rabbit it will run in a big circle. Sooner or later it will come by you so be ready.”
As he turned to leave he gave me a little more advice:
“A war is on. Shotgun shells are high as a kite, so don’t waste one!”
He had been gone only about 5 minutes when the dogs started barking. The hunt was on. At first the dogs seemed far away. Then I suddenly realized that they were coming my way. I was nervous and I fingered the hammer on my .16 gauge gun. I wanted to be ready. Out in the swamp I could tell of the dog’s progress by watching the birds fly out of the bushes and honeysuckle, ahead of the dogs.
They were coming directly towards me. The barking was getting louder. Suddenly I was shaking like a leaf. My nerves were on edge. The click of my gun hammer, to me, sounded like a thunder clap. I was ready. When the dogs seemed about to burst out of the swamp I raised the gun to my shoulder.
Suddenly a red bird burst out of the wild melee. I pulled the trigger. Wham! I was so excited that the first movement I saw made me shoot, not at the rabbit, but at a bird.
No sooner had I shot when the rabbit ran by me, then the dogs, disappearing into the swamp. Then I heard my daddy’s stentorian yell:
