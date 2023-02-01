When I was about 14 years old my daddy bought me a single shot, .16 gauge shot gun. I was one happy teenager, for my dad was a big rabbit hunter/ He kept a big pack of beagle hounds just for that purpose and those dogs served him well.

World War II was raging and those rabbits that were killed helped to put food on the table. If, on a hunt, we killed an excessive amount of rabbits, my daddy would distribute them among our neighbors who might need food for their families.

Trending Videos