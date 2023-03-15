As many of you have already noticed, I’m sure that you are aware that it is pollen season. Already our car windshields are covered with the stuff and it will get worse as the season progresses. Most of the pollen is from pine trees. The little cat-tail-like forms that hang from a pine tree are the male organs. They produce most of the pollen that we see. The wind carries the pollen everywhere.

In the spring the pine trees produce a little green pine cone. When these cones have opened enough the free-flowing pollen falls on them and fertilizes them. Thus new pine seeds are produced. In most cases this happens in one season, but it often takes two or three years for the cones to reach maturity.

