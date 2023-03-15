As many of you have already noticed, I’m sure that you are aware that it is pollen season. Already our car windshields are covered with the stuff and it will get worse as the season progresses. Most of the pollen is from pine trees. The little cat-tail-like forms that hang from a pine tree are the male organs. They produce most of the pollen that we see. The wind carries the pollen everywhere.
In the spring the pine trees produce a little green pine cone. When these cones have opened enough the free-flowing pollen falls on them and fertilizes them. Thus new pine seeds are produced. In most cases this happens in one season, but it often takes two or three years for the cones to reach maturity.
Other trees, such as the oak species, produce pollen and are fertilized by the wind-carried pollen. This pollen falls on the tiny female oak flowers and produces acorns later in the season. The white oak species can mature in one season, but the red oak species, such as the water oak, the red oak, the southern red oak, etc., take two years (or seasons) for the acorn to mature.
Some trees, like the persimmon, have a female tree and a male tree. The flowers on the female tree are not fertilized by the wind but fertilization takes place as insects carry pollen from the male tree to the female tree flowers.
However, no matter what happens, in the spring we have pollen in the air, and though it can be a headache to a lot of people, it is God’s way of keeping things going in a normal pattern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.