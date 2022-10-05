A Tallapoosa institution is gone. Last week, Tallapoosa resident David Johnson passed away. His wife Renna Mae, died a few days before David. They were the perfect couple. You never saw one without the other. Both were so kind and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Many people in our area will well remember David. If your freezer went out, or maybe your sewing machine quit working. Perhaps your table saw just quit. Many other things could happen, and when these things did happen, the cry went out: “Call David Johnson.”

Trending Videos