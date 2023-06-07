One of our most interesting trees is the American Holly. Many people use its twigs and red berries to decorate their homes around Christmas time, and the dark green leaves with their sticker edges help add to their beauty.
The holly never gets real large. It is a conical-shaped tree with a smooth gray colored trunk. As mentioned above the dark green 3 ½ inch leaves are slightly curled with sticky spines along their edges. There is a male tree and a female tree. In the spring the male tree bears a cluster of tiny white flowers, and on these flowers the important pollen is formed. The female tree also bears tiny white flowers but they are single flowers, not clustered as in the male.
