Generally, any time after the Fourth of July, I start getting phone calls.
“Where have all the birds gone? I don’t see many around my house or I don’t hear them singing.”
It is hard to have a standard answer for this question because there are many elements involved but I will try to solve the question as best as I can.
Birds sing for two reasons: to attract a mate and to defend their territory. After early July they don’t need to attract a mate because the nesting season is over. Some birds like robins, may nest again, but after the Fourth most nesting is over. A bird might sing a while after the nest season is over, but it is to help young birds learn their song dialect. Also, there is no need to defend their territory.
Then there is the molting season. All birds molt. Their feathers are worn and broken and when their wing feathers are in bad shape it is hard for them to fly correctly. So, they need to get new ones. Some male birds lose their bright colors when molting. For example, the gandy colored goldfinch, which in the summer is bright yellow, after molting, it is a drab olive color, resembling the female.
Molting birds will often stay more or less hidden. They are still around but you don’t see them. Some birds, like ducks, completely molt all their feathers at once and they cannot fly. Their safety is to stay on the water.
So, where are the birds in late summer? Well, they are more or less quiet and they are molting and are less visible.
However, there is no need for concern. When the fall season comes, our summer visitors will leave for their home in South America. Then once again, you will see our winter birds at your bird feeders, all dressed in their new coat of feathers.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.