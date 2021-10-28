Fall is here. The colorful leaves, the nippy air, dry weather, all combine to get people outdoors, hiking, camping, and other activities get us on the move. However, all of those who get outdoors need to remember. Snakes are on the move.
In all my writings I have continually reminded you, dear readers, that, reptiles like turtles, lizards, and snakes are cold blooded. That is, their body temperature is roughly the same as the outside temperature. So, if it is 70 degrees outside, so is the reptile’s temperature. If it gets cold, then a snake needs to find a place to hibernate because the colder they get the more inactive they are.
We, as humans, are warm blooded. Cold or hot, our temperature stays just about the same so we have no fear of the cold. Reptiles have to make a change, though. They need to find a place to protect themselves from the cold, so as the weather grows cooler they need to hibernate.
Rattlesnakes have been known to hibernate together. They will den in a hole in the ground, caves, hollow logs, and similar places. I have found snakes in a wood pile, under rocks, slab piles, and old lumber. At this time they are inactive, appearing dead. Once their body is warmed they become active.
So, my point here is whether you are hunting, camping, hiking, or whatever, at this season of the year, be careful, for snakes are on the move also, looking for a place to hibernate.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.