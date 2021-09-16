Many years ago I was walking in a field with a friend when suddenly he stopped and pointed to the ground.
“Look,” he said. “There’s a cow ant!”
I did look and saw a big ant about a half inch long. It was red colored with a black head. What we were looking at was the velvet ant. It was the female ant. The male sports a pair of black wings. It is commonly called the cow ant because many people think that its sting is so powerful that it can kill cattle.
It does have a powerful sting. Only the female can sting and scientists tell us that it packs the most powerful wallop of any insect in the United States. In fact, I once talked to a man who had been stung by one. He said the pain was terrible and it bothered him for nearly a week.
The Velvet Ant really belongs to the solitary wasp family. When egg laying time comes the female usually seeks out an active bumble bee nest in the ground. She goes down the hole in the earth and finds the larvae of the bumble bee. She lays her eggs on the larvae, then she goes her merry way. When the ant eggs hatch, they eat the larvae of the bumble bee. Later the ant larvae go through their life cycle and when they turn into mature ants they crawl out of the bumble bee nest and go about the new life ahead of them.
It seems odd that the intrusion of the ant into the bumble bee colony does not cause a problem for the bees, but evidently they go about their daily work as if nothing happened.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
