I have written about these two birds before. However, because they are so confusing in their calls, and because scientists tell us that they are getting rare, I present them to you again.
Two birds that are common in our area in the summertime are the whip-poor-will and the chuck-will’s-widow. Though often confused, mainly by their call, they are two separate birds. Hopefully, I will alleviate some of the confusion in this article.
The whip-poor-will is the smaller of the two, being about 9-inches long. It is a gray-brown bird with a white throat patch and, in flight, shows white on the outer tail feathers. The chuck-will’s-widow is colored the same way, which adds to the confusion, but is larger, about 12-inches long.
Both birds have tiny bills surrounded by hairs. They have extremely large mouths; I have examined the open mouths of both birds and was very surprised at how big they are when opened wide. They eat insects, and this big mouth coupled with the whiskers surrounding it, enable the birds to capture their prey while in flight.
The best way to separate the two species is by their call. Heard at night, the whip-poor-will is a loud “whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will,” heard in rapid succession. Once, while camping on the Tallapoosa River, I heard one call more than 100 times before it stopped.
The chuck-will’s widow, on the other hand, has a similar but slower call, distinctly saying, “chuck-will’s-widow, chuck-will’s widow, chuck-will’s widow,” as you hear the song floating on the night air. Once you listen closely to both bird’s songs, they are easy to distinguish.
Both birds are ground nesters, laying two cream colored, brown splotched eggs on the bare ground, usually deep in the woodlands. While incubating, the birds are very hard to see. Years ago, the late Lewis Little showed me an incubating chuck-will’s widow, and it was so well camouflaged that I could not see it. Finally, we approached within about 5 feet of the bird and it flew. Only then was I able to tell what it was.
These two similar birds have real tiny feet, so tiny, in fact, that when they perch on a limb, their body is parallel to the limb. They cannot perch like a normal bird does because their feet and toes are weak. Actually, they spend most of their perching on the ground.
These birds arrive here in late March or early April. By late September or early October, when the cool winds blow, they head back to South America to spend the winter.
Remember, when you hear these nocturnal birds call, one says in a fast paced song, “whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will,’ while the other, much slower, says, “chuck-will’s-widow, chuck-will’s-widow, chuck-will’s widow.” Listen for them soon.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
