Those of you who have a carpenter bee problem, read this article carefully.
For years I have been bothered by carpenter bees. Early in the spring they swarm around my house, looking for an easy nesting site. Those nesting sites can, over the years, weaken lumber, thus causing problems.
For years I have fought these pesky bugs. I have swatted at them with a badminton racket, I have sprayed their nests, yet nothing seemed to help.
Finally, knowing that hornets have been known to kill other insects I came upon a novel idea. Where I found or heard the idea I don’t remember. It may not work for you but it sure has for me and maybe you ought to try it if you are bothered with carpenter bees.
I took a fairly large brown grocery sack and stuffed it loosely with newspapers. Then at the top I pulled it all together and tied a cord around it. Lo and behold it resembled a hornet’s nest. I then hung it under the overhang to our door where it would be out of the rain. Then I sat in my easy chair and kept watch out the window. Only one bee showed up and he soon disappeared, and I have not seen another since then. No more bees.
To those of you who have an artistic touch, you may want to do as I did. I took a marking pen and drew a quarter-size hole on the sack. This was the entrance to the “nest.”
To those of you who might want to try this trick it may be too late this year, for the bees start their nesting in late March. However, they will be back next spring. Of that you can be sure!
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
