I was amazed when I saw my first trapdoor spider. Over 1-inch long, it was a shiny black color with an odd looking, flat-shaped rear end. I knew exactly what it was from the many pictures that I had seen. Still, I was not prepared to find one in my own back yard. I searched a long time for its nest but never found it. It was well camouflaged.
Using rough projections on its jaw edges this amazing arachnid (an animal with 8 legs), digs a tube like burrow. The whole inside of this tube is lined with silk. The trap door itself has a hinge, and is lined with extra silk so that it fits snuggly in the rim of the tube. The top of the trap door is made of silk and debris from the ground and is nearly impossible to see.
The trapdoor spider lives in its tube, staying right under the trap door. When it feels the vibrations of a close by insect, which could be a centipede, an insect, or even another spider, it rushes out the trap door to catch it. The captured prey is taken by the spider into the tube nest and devoured at leisure.
Except to capture prey, the female spider hardly ever leaves her tube nest. The males, however, often wander outside, looking for a female with which to mate.
Some scientists suggest that the spider uses its flat ended abdomen to tamp down the silk that lines the burrow itself, which can be several inches deep.
There are numerous species of trapdoor spiders that are found in the southern United States. These spiders are non-venomous.
