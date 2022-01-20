Many years ago, I had a husky dog named Rambo. He was healthy and very active, so imagine my surprise when one hot, humid summer day I found him in our front yard, unable to get to his feet.
I felt like I knew what was wrong with him, so I got down on my knees and ran my hands through his fur. Finally I found my answer. A big fat tick was dangling under his neck. I quickly pulled it off, and within an hour he was up and about.
Rambo had tick paralysis, and had I not relieved him of that tick it could have killed him. The tick is not an insect. It has eight legs where an insect has six. Ticks are arachnids, which is in the family that also includes spiders.
Tick paralysis can also affect humans. I know of a case where a man went to the doctor and just as he got into the doctor’s office, he passed out. The doctor thought he had a heart attack, and when they ripped off his shirt, they found a big tick under his arm pit. When the tick was pulled off, the man’s legs lost their numbness and in just a little while he could walk normally.
To cause paralysis among a person the tick usually needs to be attached for at least five days. The likelihood of tick paralysis increases the longer the tick is attached. However, unlike dogs and other animals, a person can usually find a tick on their body before paralysis sets in.
We know that ticks can cause Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. These diseases can be bad but are treatable. If tick paralysis is not treated, it can lead to death in both animals and humans.
I know that tick season is over for now, but here is a word to those who will be outside in the woods in the upcoming spring and summer months. When you take your clothes off to take a bath, examine your body carefully. Ticks can be very small and sometimes easily overlooked.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
