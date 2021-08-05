Recently I read in one of my bird magazines where the population of many bird species is declining. Birds such as certain species of warblers, wood thrushes, whippoorwills, and others were among the species mentioned.
Later I read another study that said the rising use of insecticides had caused a 4% per year in the decline of insectivorous birds in the United States.
A few years ago I stood on my front deck and watched a pickup truck drive slowly down highway 120. It was spraying, I presume, for mosquitoes, which had been pretty active that summer. I watched as a slight breeze picked up the spray and carried it across the tree tops. This was in the early months of summer, when bird nesting was at its peak.
As I watched the spray dissipate I wondered just how many baby birds were covered by its use. It probably killed or affected, many bugs. Later, dead or alive, these spray injected bugs could be eaten by a bird. Later these spray infected bugs could kill a bird.
You may remember when DDT was a popular insecticide. It killed many insects. It also caused our population of bluebirds to decline very seriously. It also caused the eggs of brown pelicans and bald eagles to be so fragile that they cracked open when the parent birds tried to incubate. Only after DDT was outlawed did those bird populations rebound.
Most all of us are guilty. Have you ever sprayed your vegetable garden? Your flowers? Have you ever thought how such a spraying can affect the honeybees? They are important to our well-being and survival. Were it not for those bees we might not be able to have some of our favorite foods. I also read where those very bees are declining.
The use of insecticides has become world-wide. Spray, spray, spray, then a good rain comes and washes this poisonous spray into our drinking water.
Spray, spray, spray. Where will it all end?
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
