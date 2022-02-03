I have never been a gardener, but I admire those who get out in the early spring and prepare for their garden, toiling for hours on end just to see their hard work come to fruition.
My favorite garden plant is the tomato. It is also one of my favorite foods and I love them cooked most any way. Over the years I have heard complaints about the tomato hornworm, a big green caterpillar that dines on the leaves of the tomato plant. These caterpillars can be destructive to tomato plants and are considered a pest; but where do they come from?
There is a moth called the five-spotted sphinx moth. It has a wing span of about four and a half inches and is generally gray in color. The abdomen has five tannish-orange spots, in a row, on each side of the abdomen. These big moths are often confused with hummingbirds because of their habitat of hovering over flowers as they sip nectar.
Once up and growing, a tomato plant is prey for this moth. The female moth lays her eggs, not only on tomato plants, but on tobacco, horse nettle, and most any member of the nightshade family. When the eggs hatch they are small green caterpillars, but as they consume their host plant they eventually grow into a four or five inch green caterpillar with a “horn” on its rear end. This horn is harmless but scary looking to most people.
Toward the end of the growing season this big green caterpillar crawls down to the ground and burrows into the soil. It spends the following winter in the ground. There it gradually turns into a sphinx moth, and the following spring it emerges, ready to search out and lay its eggs on your tomato plants.
What a strange web of life our master has woven.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.